$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Tripadvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,259,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

