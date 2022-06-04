$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Tripadvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,259,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
