-$0.16 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Lithium Americas also posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

