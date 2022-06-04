$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.30.

NYSE ZEN traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $89.78. 1,337,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.