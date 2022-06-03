Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.
NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 513,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $664.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
