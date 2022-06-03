Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $156.93. 2,419,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

