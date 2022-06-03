Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $156.93. 2,419,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.