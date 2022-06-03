ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,601.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $247,601.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $724.06 or 0.02366935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 783.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00452793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032217 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 174,516,201 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

