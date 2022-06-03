Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,513 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $56,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.70 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

