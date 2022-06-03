ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $438,129.12 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00296888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

