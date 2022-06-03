Zap Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $22,242.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

