Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,870,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $27,803,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $15,945,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

