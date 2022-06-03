Zacks Investment Research Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

PNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.38.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

