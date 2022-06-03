Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.
Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
