Zacks Investment Research Lowers IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,257,281.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 651.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IronNet by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

