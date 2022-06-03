Zacks Investment Research Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $303.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

