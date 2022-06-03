Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $186,306. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.