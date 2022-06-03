Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 114.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

