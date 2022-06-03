Zacks Investment Research Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 272,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

