Zacks Investment Research Downgrades REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to Hold

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on REE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of REE stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

