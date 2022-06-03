Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 1,530.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,739 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

