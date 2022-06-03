Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the lowest is $5.29 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.