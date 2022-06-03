Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

KSS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,491. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

