Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 369,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,036. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

