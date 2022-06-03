Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. USCB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

USCB stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 50,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.