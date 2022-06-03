Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Park-Ohio reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

