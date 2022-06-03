Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. NICE posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.87. The company had a trading volume of 120,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,201. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

