Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 billion to $19.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $21.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. 3,011,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $18,158,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

