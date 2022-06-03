Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.58 Million

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to report $114.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.50 million and the lowest is $111.20 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $99.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $464.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $513.44 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $530.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $151.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

