Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,542. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

