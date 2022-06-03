Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,542. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.38.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.