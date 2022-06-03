Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.30 million and the lowest is $69.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $300.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.60 million to $360.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James lowered their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

