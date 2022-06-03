Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

