Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

