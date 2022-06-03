Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NuVasive by 30.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 110,128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 114.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,623. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.