Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.45 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post $718.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.00 million and the highest is $728.00 million. ITT posted sales of $691.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 459,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,832. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ITT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

