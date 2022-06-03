Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.92 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. 51,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,615. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

