Zacks: Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CareDx reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $985,141. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,093,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CareDx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 30,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,618. CareDx has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.83.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.