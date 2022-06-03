Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. 5,922,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

