Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

