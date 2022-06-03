Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will announce $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. Westlake posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,522. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

