Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $4.87 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TEN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 38,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

