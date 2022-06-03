Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $748.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.40 million to $765.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $605.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 70.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $5.85 on Friday, hitting $108.44. 1,651,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

