Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.22. 114,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,913. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $144,078,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.