Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Genesco posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

GCO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,795. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.