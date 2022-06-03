Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,615. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

