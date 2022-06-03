Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.14 Million

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to announce $65.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $69.74 million. Cryoport posted sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $262.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $264.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $316.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $352.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 3,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

