Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 231.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 25.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $31.03. 876,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.