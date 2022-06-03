Young Boys Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,759.00 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $606,860.76 and approximately $75,759.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.60 or 0.03669992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 726.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00446540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

