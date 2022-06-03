yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $18.31 Million

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.40 or 0.99863685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00197465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00091459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00116032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00188544 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003255 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

