Ycash Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Ycash has a market cap of $926,770.59 and approximately $156.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00300146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00066699 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,506,275 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

