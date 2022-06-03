Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 6%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68. 2,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 508,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

