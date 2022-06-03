X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Up 1.6%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.72. 100,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 239,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.